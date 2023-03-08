WSU vs Oregon: How to watch Pac-12 Tournament game

WSU is entering this matchup on a seven-game win streak after their 69-52 victory over Cal.

LAS VEGAS — The No. 5 Washington State Cougars men's basketball team is continuing to ride the high of their win streak, which has now extended to seven games. The Cougs are coming off an impressive 69-52 victory over Cal in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Next up, WSU (17-15,11-9) will face off against the No. 4 seed Oregon Ducks (12-8, 18-13) in the second round.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the WSU-Oregon game is on, here are the details.

The Washington State Cougars face the Oregon Ducks at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The game will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Cougs vs Ducks

The Cougs are entering this matchup after a well-fought 69-52 victory over Cal in the first round of the tournament. TJ Bamba scored 17 points while DJ Rodman had 10 points and 11 rebounds. That win marked the second straight season Washington State beat Cal in the opening round of the conference tournament.

Oregon will be opening their tournament with their game against WSU. The Ducks are entering Thursday's game with three straight wins to close out the regular season. That streak earned them a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament.

