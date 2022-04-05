WSU guard Noah Williams enters transfer portal

The guard was in and out of WSU's starting lineup this season after being named a Pac-12 honorable mention a season ago.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU guard Noah Williams has entered the transfer portal, KREM 2 has independently confirmed.

Williams had an up and down season for the Cougs after being expected to be one of the team's leaders this season. He is a junior but has two years of eligibility due to the extra COVID year.

He didn't start in 10 games this season, including not starting a single game in WSU's NIT run. Some of the early games he missed this season were due to Covid. The team was fully healthy for the first time since the beginning of the season during the NIT.

Williams ended the year averaging 9.5 points on 33.2% shooting and shot 26.2% from three. In the 2020-2021 season, Williams averaged 14.1 ppg on 40.6% shooting and 37.9% shooting from three. His most memorable game for the Cougs also came that season when he led WSU to a triple-overtime win over Stanford in which he put up 40 points. That performance helped him get named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention at the end of the season.

He was named to the Pac-12's Preseason All-Conference First Team this year but did not make any All-Conference teams at the end of the season.