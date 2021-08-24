WSU narrows quarterback battle down to two

Cammon Cooper, Jayden de Laura, and Jarrett Guarantano were all in the running for starting quarterback prior to this week.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Nick Rolovich said last week that he would look to narrow down his quarterback competition to two this week and came through with his promise.

Sophomore Jayden de Laura and Tennessee graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano have made the final two. Fourth-year junior Cammon Cooper will not continue competing for the role.

Rolovich credited Jarrett's consistency as to why he made the top two and added that he was steady in grading, while Rolovich said Jayden made the top two due to his play-making ability.

Rolovich also added that they performed well under the pressure of Saturday's scrimmage and that they both did a good job leading that day.

Jayden de Laura started last year for the Cougs and led them to a 1-3 record. He had a 60% completion rate and threw for 886 yards and five touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns last season.

Guarantano had an up and down career at Tennessee. He started 32 games for the Vols but went 2-7 last year.

Cooper was recruited under Mike Leach, and not Nick Rolovich, but decided to stick around for his junior year instead of transfer like fellow Leach recruited quarterback Gunner Cruz did.

Before the season started, Rolovich made what he wanted from his starting QB clear.