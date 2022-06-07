WSU's Mouhamed Gueye returning to the Cougs

Gueye had entered the transfer portal in late April, but never came out with any sort of list of schools recruiting him.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU forward and All-Pac-12 Freshman Mouhamed Gueye is headed back to Pullman after all.

The soon-to-be sophomore declared for the NBA Draft and then entered the transfer portal at the end of April. However, he withdrew from the NBA Draft last week at the deadline and withdrew his name from the transfer portal on Tuesday.

"I decided to go back to Washington State to help finish what we started and to keep getting better as a player and a person," Gueye told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "Next season will be different because I will have more responsibility and going through the draft process I learned and experienced a lot and I feel like my confidence went up and will carry to the season. I just want to get better in every aspect of the game and be the best version of myself."

Losing Gueye would have been a big blow for WSU. The freshman started 33 of WSU’s 37 games this year and averaged 21.9 minutes per contest. He averaged 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in his first year in Pullman as well. Gueye’s biggest game of the season was when he put up 25 points against UW. The Senegal native was also named on the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team, and many thought he should have been named the conference’s Freshman of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, Gueye is projected to be one of the best, if not WSU's best player next season, especially with four players who saw starting minutes either graduating or transferring. In particular, Efe Abogidi going to the G League should free up Gueye to have more of an impact.

"I have a high expectation for our team this upcoming year, we have some new guys and some that have been here before so we're going try our best to be one of the best teams in the country," said Gueye to ESPN. "I think I will have more tasks offensively and defensively. I learned a lot during my freshman year and that will help me this upcoming year."