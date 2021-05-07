WSU men's basketball snags highest rated recruit in program history

The Cougs should be projected to make the NCAA Tournament next year with this commit. WSU has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Cougs received major news on Friday. Mouhamed Gueye, the #6 ranked power forward in the class of 2022, is reclassifying to the class of 2021 and has committed to the Washington State Cougars.

Gueye is the highest rated recruit in program history. Yes, rated even higher that Klay Thompson. Gueye is ranked #34 overall in the class of 2022.

Gueye is a 6'11 power forward who went to Prolific Prep, a prep school known for the basketball prowess in California. He is a native of Senegal. He also had offers from the likes of UCLA and Kansas.

