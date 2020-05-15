SPOKANE, Wash. — A Washington State University graduate who was awarded the nation's highest honor in 2018 has reportedly passed away after a battle with cancer.

According to the United States Secret Service, Special Agent Ronald Shurer died on Tuesday. Multiple outlets have reported that he passed away at the age of 41 after a battle with cancer.

"Today, we lost an American Hero: Husband, Father, Son, Medal of Honor Recipient - Special Agent Ronald J. Shurer II," a tweet from the United State Secret Service reads. "From a grateful nation and agency - your memory and legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace."

Shurer was awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, in 2018 by President Donald Trump for his actions in Afghanistan in 2008.

On April 6, 2008, Shurer, a Staff Sergeant, was on a special mission while he was deployed in Afghanistan. Shurer was the only medic on his team that day, and as his team was climbing a mountain and reached the top, over 200 terrorists started attacking the team.

One of the members was hit with shrapnel. That was when Shurer rushed to his friend to treat his wounds. He then stood over another one his injured comrades to shield them, and in the midst of the gunfire, a bullet flew and hit Shurer's helmet.

Shurer helped his injured team members down the mountain. He then climbed back up to continue fighting.

WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun also tweeted about Shurer's passing, sharing photos of a Cougars home football game where he raised the WSU flag.

"WSU lost an extraordinary alum today. We send our deepest condolences to the family of Special Agent Ronald Shurer. Sgt. Shurer was a Medal of Honor recipient and was a shining example of an American Hero. His legacy will live on forever," the tweet reads.

Shurer resided in Virginia with his wife and two kids, according to the U.S. Army. He was originally from Puyallup.

