How WSU football fans can 'root responsibly' during first game of season

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University football fans are gearing up for the first game of the season — but celebrating the Cougs will clearly look different this year.

WSU's first game against Oregon State kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and will be broadcast on FS1. Organizations at the university are hosting virtual events this season for fans.

Happy Halftime event

The Washington State University Alumni Association is hosting a Happy Halftime event for Saturday's game. Fans are asked to sign up ahead of time and encouraged to bring their favorite beverage and enthusiasm for Cougar football.

Themed games, prizes and breakout rooms where different area chapters will be convening before second half kickoff will be part of the event. The event is open to all WSU football fans and alumni/

Pregame show

WSU Athletics is planning to a 30-minute pregame show that will air on its Facebook page prior to home games.

Virtual Gameday Lounge

WSU Global Connection is hosting a Virtual Gameday Lounge for students that will include an array of content and games. Prizes will be awarded throughout the game and mailed to winners' homes.

WSU encourages 'rooting responsibly'

Tailgating is completely banned on WSU's campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During home games, campus parking lots will be closed to tailgating and no portable structures or canopies will be allowed on campus. Recreational vehicles will be turned away.

The Pullman Police Department will have extra staff on-duty during football weekends "to address health proclamation violations such as off-campus parties" the release reads.

WSU is also asking out-of-town fans not to come to Pullman for games.

The university is also closing the Compton Union Building during home games, which is a popular spot for students to gather during home football games.