WSU extends Athletic Director Pat Chun's contract through 2026

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University President Kirk Schulz announced on Tuesday hat he has extended the contract of Athletic Director Pat Chun through 2026.

Chun was hired as WSU’s 14th athletic director in February 2018. The new contract will take effect on July 1, 2021, according to a press release from WSU.

Under the terms of the new five-year agreement, his base salary is set at $700,000 in the first year and will increase $50,000 annually through the fourth year of the contract, the press release said. His original contract included a base salary of $650,000 with an incentive for meeting annual fundraising goals and a retention incentive.

Chun will receive incentives for achieving annual fundraising and fiscal management goals under the new contract, and will be eligible for retention incentives that escalate during the period of the agreement.

“Pat has done an exceptional job of leading our athletics program during the past three years,” Schulz said in the press release. “He has proven himself to be one of the nation’s most influential Power 5 athletic directors, guiding Cougar Athletics to success not only in athletic competition, but also in the classroom, in fundraising and in creating innovative programs to benefit the welfare of our student-athletes. Pat personifies the values of Washington State University and we are proud that he is a Coug.”

Chun's new contract also includes a stipulation that the athletic director is subject to up to 60 days of furlough annually if WSU needs to implement a budget reduction in the future. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chun voluntarily reduced his annual base salary by 15% through June 2021, the university said.

Chun is the first Asian-American to serve as the athletic director of a Power 5 school, according to the press release from WSU. He was also the first Coug to be named Under Armor Athletic Director of the Year.

Chun currently serves on the NCAA Division 1 Council and is co-chair of the Pac-12 Conference ImPACt Leadership Council. He recently co-founded the Asian American & Pacific Islander Athletics Alliance (4AAPI) and is a mentor for the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches, the press release said.

During Chun's time as athletic director, WSU programs have reached NCAA championships in six sports, with student-athletes collecting 35 All-America certificates, 100 All-Conference and 461 Academic All-Conference selections, and five conference champions, according to the press release.

Chun has also helped WSU set all-time highs in total fundraising donations since his arrival, the university said. WSU Athletics raised a record $15 million in his first year and improved on that total during the following two years, including a program-record $27.7 million in overall giving for 2019-2020.

Chun also announced in March 2021 that WSU sold the naming rights to Martin Stadium's field to Gesa Credit Union out of Richland for a minimum of $11 million.