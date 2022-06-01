Report: WSU's Efe Abogidi withdraws from NBA Draft

Abogidi has still not made a determination if he will return to WSU, go to another college, or go to the G-League.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University forward Efe Abogidi withdrew from the NBA Draft in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. He has yet to make a statement of his own on his status.

Abogidi is still determining his next route, as he is also in the transfer portal. His final four are WSU, Maryland, Arizona, and Florida. However, it seems that the G League has also become a legitimate option for the Nigerian born player.

Abogidi burst onto the scene as a freshman for the Cougs, averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds. He started in all 27 games his freshman season and was named to the All-Freshman Pac-12 team. This past season he averaged 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while battling through injuries. He started the majority of WSU's games this season, including both of their Pac-12 Tournament games and all four of their NIT games.

"It's insane to imagine that I'm here," Efe told KREM a few weeks ago as he was mulling his decisions. "I'm doing all this. A couple years ago, I wasn't even of thinking of playing basketball at college level. I got hurt, and I just went downhill. Nobody knew about me, but I'm here right now. I look back, and I feel like it's a blessing to just have all this. Everything you have, you've got to cherish it."

Abogidi also established in the interview, no matter what he chooses, he will always have love for WSU.