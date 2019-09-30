PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU announced Monday that Klay Thompson will have his jersey retired during halftime of the Cougs' home game against Oregon State on January 18th. That game is set to tip at 1 PM on Pac-12 Networks.

Thompson's No. 1 will be only the second jersey retired in the program's history. Steve Puidokas is the other WSU player with his number retired. It will become the seventh number retired by the university across all athletic programs.

"The Palouse is like my home. I grew up there in Pullman. My first visit it was like a barren place. I was like, 'What am I going to do out here?' but that community and that city grew on me so much," said Thompson in a promotional video for WSU. "The support I got in my three years there, and to this day, the support I get and the amount of Cougs I see everywhere I go is incredible. If it wasn't for Washington State I would not have the success I would've had to this day. I'm so grateful for my time there. I made life long friends. I was so lucky to be able to make an impression on the community and that's why I can't wait to go back."

“Klay’s impact not only as a student-athlete at Washington State but also as a three-time World Champion with the Golden State Warriors is most deserving of this recognition,” said WSU AD Pat Chun. “There has only been one basketball jersey retired in WSU history and on Jan. 18 we will add another as the Klay Thompson No. 1 will take its rightful place in WSU immortality. We appreciate how Klay has continued to represent the Cougars globally and we look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments at home in Pullman.”

Thompson is WSU's third all-time leading scorer which he accomplished in just three seasons, averaging 17.9 points. He also still holds the school record with 242 three pointers made.

Thompson started his NBA career already making history for the Cougs, as he became the second Cougar ever to be picked in the first round of the NBA Draft. He was picked 11th by the Golden State Warriors.

His Warriors career is obviously very well documented. Thompson is a three-time NBA Champion and has been to the NBA Championships the last five seasons. He's averaged 19.8 points per game in his eight NBA seasons and holds the NBA single-game record for threes with 14.

