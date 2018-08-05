PULLMAN, Wash.-- In honor of Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski, Be Bottle Company is creating a special edition #3 Hilinski Hope bottle.

During Mental Health Awareness month, former WSU quarterback Drew Bledsoe started the campaign to create a bottle to honor the legacy of Hilinski.

The mission of the bottles is to spread mental health awareness.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness month we are launching a special Be Bottle initiative with all profits going to the Hilinski’s Hope Foundation. Please click the link here to learn more. https://t.co/jjs4rHqecl pic.twitter.com/Tmztv4ZqkA — Drew Bledsoe (@DrewBledsoe) May 2, 2018

In January, the Pullman Police Department reported that Tyler Hilinski was found dead from an apparent suicide.

The Hilinski's Hope Foundation was created in his honor to educate and advocate to remove the stigma associated with mental illness.

All profits made from the special edition bottles will be donated to the Hilinski's Hope Foundation.

Be Bottle Company is a lifestyle bottle brand with a mission to drive change to reduce the plastic epidemic.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has also shown support for the Be bottle initiative.

