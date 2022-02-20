x
WSU

Washington State women upset No. 8 Arizona

With four players scoring in double figures, WSU pulled off an upset win over No. 8 Arizona 72-67.
Credit: AP
Washington State's Charlisse Leger-Walker during the first half of an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Seattle. Washington State won 60-52. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State women's basketball pulled off an upset win over No. 8 Arizona 72-67 at Beasley Coliseum.

Johanna Teder had a huge game scoring 21 points and knocking down two key buckets, a three pointer and layup with under two minutes to play to extend the Cougars lead. 

WSU had four players score in double figures. Teder with a game high 21, Bella Murekatete with 16, Charlisse Leger-Walker with 15, and Charlisse's sister, Krystal, scoring 12 points. 

This marks a huge win for Washington State who is fighting for a spot in March Madness. The Cougars were ranked No. 66 in the latest NET rankings. 

Another ranked opponent awaits Washington State, the Cougars will hit the road to face No. 2 Stanford on Thursday. WSU at Stanford will tip-off at 8 PM. 

