Washington State women upset No. 8 Arizona

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State women's basketball pulled off an upset win over No. 8 Arizona 72-67 at Beasley Coliseum.

Johanna Teder had a huge game scoring 21 points and knocking down two key buckets, a three pointer and layup with under two minutes to play to extend the Cougars lead.

WSU had four players score in double figures. Teder with a game high 21, Bella Murekatete with 16, Charlisse Leger-Walker with 15, and Charlisse's sister, Krystal, scoring 12 points.

This marks a huge win for Washington State who is fighting for a spot in March Madness. The Cougars were ranked No. 66 in the latest NET rankings.