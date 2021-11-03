x
Verge carries Arizona St past Washington St 64-59 in Pac 12

Bonton led Washington State with 18 points and Noah Williams added 11.
Credit: AP
Arizona State's Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) shoots around Washington State's Noah Williams (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS — Alonzo Verge Jr. scored on a challenged drive in the lane with 11 seconds left, lifting Arizona State to a 64-59 win over Washington State in the opening round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Verge finished with a season-high 26 points as the Sun Devils closed the game on a 10-2 run for their second win over Washington State in less than two weeks. Arizona State beat Washington State 77-74 on Feb. 27 in Tempe.

The eighth-seeded Sun Devils will face No. 1 seed Oregon in the quarterfinals. Isaac Bonton led Washington State with 18 points and Noah Williams added 11.    

