Report: WSU basketball to play Boise State in Spokane next season

There will be plenty of local storylines headed into the contest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein is reporting that Washington State men's basketball will play Boise State in Spokane on December 22.

This re-ups Washington State's traditional game in Spokane, which was skipped last year due the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boise State is coached by former Gonzaga assistant coach Leon Rice and also has Mt. Spokane alum Tyson Degenhart on the roster as a freshman coming into this season. This will mark Rice's first time playing in Spokane since he left Gonzaga for the Boise State head coaching job in 2010.

This is a solid game for both teams as Boise State was on the NCAA Tournament bubble last year and WSU is projected to be on the bubble this season.