PULLMAN, Wash. — There was all ready one NBA All-Star set to be in attendance on Saturday in Pullman.

Now, there will be two.

The AP's Janie McCauley reports that Stephen Curry will attend Klay Thompson's jersey retirement in Pullman.

"I heard it's pretty cool there. Go Cougs," Curry said to McCauley.

Thompson will have his jersey retired at halftime of WSU's game against Oregon State on Saturday. The game starts at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Thompson will be only the second Coug to have his jersey retired in men's basketball history. The first Coug to have his jersey retired was Steve Puidokas.

Curry and Thompson have been teammates on the Golden State Warriors since 2011, when Klay was drafted by the organization.

Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game while at WSU. He also holds the school record for three pointers with 242 over his collegiate career.

Curry and Thompson are both three-time NBA champions with the Warriors.

