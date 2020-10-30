Playing 'Would You Rather' with WSU wide receiver Renard Bell

Renard Bell is one of the top returning receivers on WSU's squad. But personality-wise? He's in a league of his own.

PULLMAN, Wash. — With everything going on in the world right now, somedays it’s good to just kick back and have some fun.

So, why not do it with probably the funniest player on WSU’s roster, Renard Bell? KREM 2's Brenna Greene played would you rather with him and as you would expect, hilarity ensued.

Would you rather read minds or predict the future?

Renard: Read minds. I don’t want to know the future yet. I'll let the future come when it comes. If I could read minds, you could hear what people think. Think about the randomest stuff though, too. Yeah, I’ll go with reading minds.

Would you rather explore space or the ocean?

Renard: Space. I’m not going into the ocean. I feel like the ocean is the scariest place on Earth because you don't know what’s in there. We’ve only explored what like 5%, 10% of the ocean or something like that? I'm not going in the ocean. I'm going to space. I want to know if these aliens is real.

Brenna: So, you think that space would be safer than the ocean?

Renard: No, but I just want to know if the aliens are real.

Would you rather have three feet or three hands?

Renard: Probably three hands. I'm trying to think of the value with three feet, but, I mean, there's not really any. Will it just be three feet or would I have an extra leg?

Brenna: I don't know. I didn't consider that before asking this, so thank you for enlightening me to that.

Would you rather be able to control fire or water?

Renard: Water. Yeah, water, because then I could help the homeless get water. I can do a lot of things to help people with water, rather than fire, [which] causes a lot of problems. You know, I might accidentally burn down a house or something like that while I'm getting to control my powers.

Would you rather fight 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck?

Renard: I’m fighting the big duck. I'm fighting the horse-sized duck. Oh, we gonna have to get down, fa sho. Oh yeah. I feel like I can take that duck. The horses, I feel like if it's 100 of them, it's a possibility that they could possibly take me down just because there’s multiple of them. With that one duck, I know he don't have the fighting skills so, you know, that’s an easy dub right there.

Bonus question: Pineapple on pizza. Yay or nay?