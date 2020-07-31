Pac-12 releases new WSU football schedule

Unlike previous years, WSU will not finish up their regular season playing in The Apple Cup.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU's football schedule has been completely revamped due coronavirus concerns over the past few weeks. First, they lost all of their non-conference games. Now, their Pac-12 schedule has been completely changed.

On Friday the conference announced that WSU will start their season at home against Utah on September 26th and will play at home against Oregon on October 3rd.

The Cougs then head on the road to play at UCLA and wrap up that portion of their schedule at home against Cal the following week.

WSU will have a bye week on October 24th, and then will hit the road for two weeks. They play at Stanford on Friday, October 30th and then at USC on November 7th.

Arizona State then visits the Palouse on November 14th and WSU goes to Corvallis on November 21st.

Unlike previous years, WSU will not finish up their regular season with The Apple Cup. They will play Washington in Pullman on Friday, November 28th and then wrap up their season at Colorado on December 5th.

The Pac-12 has left the week of the December 12th open so that if a game is postponed due to COVID-19, it can be made up then.

The Pac-12 Championship will take place on either December 18th or 19th and will be hosted by whoever the conference designates as the home team. It will not be held in Las Vegas this year, like originally planned. The Pac-12 has decided to delay that game taking place in Las Vegas until next year.

WSU's first two games against Utah and Oregon could be moved to bye weeks or the Week 12 break if coronavirus concerns still exist.