WSU announces weekly pairings for men's basketball

PULLMAN, Wash — The Washington State men's basketball team will host ten conference games this season, as the Pac-12 announced weekly pairings for the 2023-24 season.
The Cougars open the conference schedule on the road facing Utah and Colorado between Dec.. 27-31. The Pac-12 did not give specific dates for the matchups, as it is waiting for the TV schedule to be finalized.
WSU returns to the Palouse Jan. 3-7 to open league play against Oregon State and Oregon.
The Cougars face the rival Huskies for the first time in Seattle between Jan. 31-Feb. 4. The Cougs swept UW last season and have won six of the last eight matchups. Washington State closes the season at home with the second half of the Apple Cup against UW. That game will be played between March 6-9.
With 10 teams announcing plans to leave the Pac-12 after this season, this could be the final time that WSU faces some of its Pac-12 rivals for some time.
WSU Pac-12 weekly matchups
Week of Dec. 27-31 (Week 1)
Washington State at Colorado/Utah
Week of Jan. 3-7 (Week 2)
Oregon/Oregon State at Washington State
Week of Jan. 10-14 (Week 3)
Arizona at Washington State
Washington State at USC
Week of Jan. 17-21 (Week 4)
Washington State at California/Stanford
Week of Jan. 24-28 (Week 5)
Colorado/Utah at Washington State
Week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4 (Week 6)
Washington State at Washington
Week of Feb. 7-11 (Week 7)
Washington State at Oregon/Oregon State
Week of Feb. 14-18 (Week 8)
California/Stanford at Washington State
Week of Feb. 21-25 (Week 9)
Washington State at Arizona/Arizona State
Week of Feb. 28-March 3 (Week 10)
UCLA/USC at Washington State
Week of March 6-9 (Week 11)
Washington at Washington State
WSU nonconference schedule
Washington State previously announced its nonconference schedule, which includes games with Idaho, Eastern Washington, and Boise State.
- Nov. 6 - Idaho at Washington State
- Nov. 10 - Prairie Voew A&M at Washington State
- Nov. 18 - Washington State vs. Mississippi State (2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off)
- Nov. 19 - Washington State vs. Northwestern/Rhode Island (2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off)
- Nov. 24 - Utah Tech at Washington State
- Nov. 27 - Eastern Washington at Washington State
- Dec. 2 - Portland State at Washington State
- Dec. 6 - UC Riverside at Washington State
- Dec. 10 - Grambling State at Washington State
- Dec. 16 Washington State vs. Santa Clara (2023 Jerry Colangelo Classic)
- Dec. 21 Washington State vs. Boise State (Spokane Arena/Numerica Holiday Hoops)
