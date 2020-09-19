Pac-12 fall football decision pushed to next week

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pac-12 announced on Friday night that they will make a decision regarding fall football on Thursday, September 24 in their next Pac-12 CEOs meeting.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports will continue to be our number one priority in all decision making," the conference said in a statement.
Meanwhile, multiple reports indicate the conference is now leaning in the direction of a November 7 start date, which would allow each team to play a seven game season with no bye weeks. This start date has become popular due to the fact that several Pac-12 football teams stopped practicing after the conference shut down fall football a few weeks ago. Those teams need more time to get back in to football shape, unlike the Big 10 who never stopped practicing.
Another hurdle that still needs to be cleared is that both Cal and Stanford have not been cleared by Bay Area health officials to practice. They are the last two teams in the Pac-12 not allowed to do full practices currently.