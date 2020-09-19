Pac-12 fall football decision pushed to next week

The conference met Friday afternoon but no concrete decisions were made.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pac-12 announced on Friday night that they will make a decision regarding fall football on Thursday, September 24 in their next Pac-12 CEOs meeting.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports will continue to be our number one priority in all decision making," the conference said in a statement.

Meanwhile, multiple reports indicate the conference is now leaning in the direction of a November 7 start date, which would allow each team to play a seven game season with no bye weeks. This start date has become popular due to the fact that several Pac-12 football teams stopped practicing after the conference shut down fall football a few weeks ago. Those teams need more time to get back in to football shape, unlike the Big 10 who never stopped practicing.

Statement from the Pac-12 CEO Group: pic.twitter.com/j7n1vZQ2dz — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 19, 2020