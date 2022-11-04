Noah Williams leaves WSU to play at University of Washington

Former Washington State guard Noah Williams has committed to play at the University of Washington.

SEATTLE — Former Washington State guard Noah Williams has committed to play at Washington. The Junior guard announced his decision via Instagram on Monday.

This comes six days after the Seattle native announced he was entering the transfer portal.

In his announcement on entering the transfer portal via Instagram Williams wrote "From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank Coach Smith and the entire WSU Cougar family for showing me nothing but love and support my last 3 years out here in Pullman."

Now he is headed to the rival Huskies who the Cougars split their two game series with in the 2021-22 regular season.

Noah Williams is headed to UW. Been a lot of chatter over the last week that this was gonna be his landing spot…



Apple Cup games certainly won’t lack for interest next year!! (Could be two years if he takes his extra year of eligibility) pic.twitter.com/Q6zfsG0zs8 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) April 11, 2022

In a Cougar uniform, Williams had a history of not liking the Huskies after not being recruited by his hometown team out of high school.

His most notorious Apple Cup moment came in his Freshman year when he hit game clinching free throws against the Huskies in Seattle to put the Cougs up four with five seconds to go. After the game Williams yelled to the crowd "this is my city!"

Williams third year in Pullman was expected to be a breakout year for the guard as he averaged 14.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game shooting 41 percent from the field and 38 percent from three in the 2020-21 season.