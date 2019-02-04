PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - New Washington State coach Kyle Smith has a winning pedigree.

He has his work cut out for him in Pullman.

Smith was introduced Monday as the head coach of a program that hasn't had a winning season since 2012. His predecessor, Ernie Kent, was fired after going 58-98, 22-68 in the Pac-12, over the past five seasons.

But Smith has a history of success. He comes to Washington State after a strong three-year run as the coach at San Francisco. Smith also was a head coach at Columbia for six seasons and has strong West Coast ties with his time as an assistant at Saint Mary's.

He's gotten started in Pullman by holding a couple of practices with returning players.

Watch the video above to find out more about Kyle Smith's introductory press conference.