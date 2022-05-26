Klay Thompson goes off as Warriors advance to NBA Finals

The former WSU Cougar also broke an NBA playoffs record with his game performance.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Klay Thompson had arguably his best game of the playoffs this year as he put up 32 points on 12 of 25 shooting. The former WSU Cougar also hit eight 3-pointers to help the Warriors close out the Mavericks, 120-111. The Warriors won the series four games to one.

Thompson's eight threes was the fifth time doing so in an NBA playoffs game, breaking a tie for the most in NBA history. Earlier in the playoffs, Thompson also hit eight threes against the Grizzlies. Due to that performance, Thompson became the first player to have multiple series-clinching games with 8 triples in their career. Overall, Thompson was 8 of 16 from beyond the arc.

"I should've had ten threes. I left three on the board tonight, but whatever. I'm just so happy to be back. I'm so thankful for this team... I don't want to get emotional, but I can't believe I'm back," said Thompson after the game.

Thompson tied his playoff-high in points this season, as he also had 32 when he hit eight triples against the Grizzlies. Overall, he's had three 30 point games this postseason, his most in a single playoffs since 2016.

This is Thompson's first playoffs since tearing his ACL in 2019 and then before returning from his ACL injury, tearing his Achilles in 2020.