Johanna Teder's hot shooting leads WSU over South Dakota State

PULLMAN, Wash. — Johanna Teder had 17 points and Bella Murekatete had a double double with 15 points and 11 rebounds as Washington State knocked off South Dakota State 61-41 Monday night in Pullman.

The Cougs trailed 14-3 out of the gate, but an 18-5 run saw the Cougs lead by two at halftime.

South Dakota State scored the first bucket of the second half to tie the game at 21. After that, WSU went on a 20-3 run which pretty much put this game on ice.

Tara Wallack added 10 points and star guard Charlisse Leger-Walker had a very quiet night, but still finished with 13 points.

The Cougs improve to 5-1 on the season and will welcome Montana to Beasley Coliseum on Friday night. Tip off for that game is set for 6:00 p.m.

