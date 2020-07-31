'I'm going all in': WSU's CJ Elleby announces he will stay in the NBA Draft

Editor's note: The above video is from when CJ Elleby originally declared for the NBA Draft in April.
PULLMAN, Wash.- WSU's CJ Elleby will no longer be, well, WSU's CJ Elleby.
The rising junior announced via his Twitter on Friday that he will forgo his collegiate eligibility and pursue a professional basketball career.
Elleby said earlier this summer his decision to go back to school or declare for the NBA Draft would hinge on if he could get a team to guarantee they would pick him and give him a guaranteed contract.
Elleby was named to the All Pac-12 first team last season after averaging 18 points and 8 rebounds per game.
This is the second time he has gone through the NBA Draft process, as he declared last year and then came back to WSU.
The Cougs losing Elleby for next season is a huge blow, but it also a mark of a rising program as the Cougs haven't had a player with a legitimate shot of getting drafted in quite some time.
The highlight of CJ's time in Pullman came against Washington when he scored 34 points. A few weeks later in Seattle, CJ scored his 1,000th career point in a WSU uniform, becoming the third fastest player in program history to hit that milestone.
The Seattle native's final game in a WSU uniform came against Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament. He had 30 points and led WSU to their first win at the tournament since 2009.