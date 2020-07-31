'I'm going all in': WSU's CJ Elleby announces he will stay in the NBA Draft

Elleby will not return to WSU for his junior season.

Editor's note: The above video is from when CJ Elleby originally declared for the NBA Draft in April.

PULLMAN, Wash.- WSU's CJ Elleby will no longer be, well, WSU's CJ Elleby.

The rising junior announced via his Twitter on Friday that he will forgo his collegiate eligibility and pursue a professional basketball career.

Elleby said earlier this summer his decision to go back to school or declare for the NBA Draft would hinge on if he could get a team to guarantee they would pick him and give him a guaranteed contract.

Elleby was named to the All Pac-12 first team last season after averaging 18 points and 8 rebounds per game.

This is the second time he has gone through the NBA Draft process, as he declared last year and then came back to WSU.

I will always be a Coug! And I have so much love for the Pullman Community. The last two years have been my best! But I have made my decision. I’m going ALL IN 🏁 THANK YOU PULLMAN pic.twitter.com/iM4lwcILCE — CJ (@EllebyCj) July 31, 2020

The Cougs losing Elleby for next season is a huge blow, but it also a mark of a rising program as the Cougs haven't had a player with a legitimate shot of getting drafted in quite some time.

The highlight of CJ's time in Pullman came against Washington when he scored 34 points. A few weeks later in Seattle, CJ scored his 1,000th career point in a WSU uniform, becoming the third fastest player in program history to hit that milestone.