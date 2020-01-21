PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU senior quarterback Anthony Gordon will wear the No. 3 jersey during the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Mobile, Alabama, to honor late teammate Tyler Hilinski.

According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter Trevor Sikkema, Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said Gordon will be wearing the No. 3 jersey in honor of late WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski.

Gordon normally wears the No. 18.

Hilinski died by suicide on January 16, 2018 in Pullman. His family started Hilinski's Hope, a foundation raising mental health awareness, in his honor.

Former WSU quarterback Luke Falk, who wore No. 4 during his time with the Cougs, also planned to wear the No.3 jersey to honor Hilinski in 2018 before pulling out of the game to attend funeral services for Hilinski.

Hilinski's younger brother Ryan plays quarterback for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks and also wears the No. 3.

WSU also honored Hilinski during this season's senior night, which would have been his senior night as well.

