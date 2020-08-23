Former WSU wide receiver Tay Martin announces he is transferring to Oklahoma State

Martin had been in the transfer portal for about a week.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU wide receiver Tay Martin is headed to Stillwater.

Arguably WSU's top returning wide out made the announcement official on his Twitter on Saturday night. Martin had announced he had entered the transfer portal on Monday.

"These past three years have been life changing," said Martin of his time in Pullman in a note posted on Twitter. "From an academic, athletic, and cultural stand point, I've grown so much. To the fans, I'll never forget the love you guys have shown and how you have embraced a bottom boy survivor from Louisiana."

Martin was WSU's sixth-leading wide receiver last year with 564 yards and 43 receptions. WSU's top three wide receivers all graduated. The next two wide receivers were Max Borghi (597 yards) and Renard Bell (579 yards). Martin's campaign in 2018 was even more prolific, as he totaled 685 yards with 69 receptions. He was tied for fifth in the Pac-12 that year with eight touchdown catches.

Martin was slated to play a big role in WSU's offense this year, especially with the team losing their top three wide receivers to graduation.

"My decision has nothing to do with WSU," said Martin on Twitter. "I am a father. I believe it is my responsibility to be closer to my daughter, Reign, and my family during this crisis. COVID-19 has shown my that tomorrow isn't promised. I've had family get sick during this time and refuse to not be there for the ones that matter most."

Martin also thanked his current head coach for his support.