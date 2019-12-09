NEW YORK — Former Washington State University standout quarterback Luke Falk has been promoted to the New York Jets active roster and will serve as the team's backup quarterback this week.

According to CBS Sports, the move comes after the Jets' starting quarterback Sam Darnold came down with mono, keeping him out of the team's game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

The Jets plan to start Trevor Siemian on Monday, with Falk as his backup.

Both the Browns and the Jets are 0-1 after opening week loses.

Falk put up an impressive 14,481 total passing yards in four seasons at WSU. He holds the Pac-12 Conference all-time records for career passing yards, pass completions, passing touchdowns and passing attempts.

The following video is an extended interview with Luke Falk while he was the WSU QB in 2017.