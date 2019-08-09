JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Washington State University quarterback Gardner Minshew threw his first career NFL touchdown in the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-26 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Minshew replaced injured starter Nick Foles in the first quarter. In his first taste of NFL regular season action, Minshew completed his first 13 passes in a row. According to Elias Sports Bureau, that's the longest streak by a player to start their career over the last 40 years.

The former WSU standout would complete 22 of his 25 pass attempts for 275 yards in the loss. He also threw for two touchdowns and an interception.

Minshew also marks the first quarterback selected in the 2019 NFL Draft to see regular season action.

Minshew threw for 4,779 yards in his first and only season at WSU in 2018.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Foles broke his left clavicle. There has not been a timeline released for his return, so Minshew will likely remain the starter for the foreseeable future.

