Former WSU offensive lineman Andre Dillard out for the NFL season

PHILADELPHIA — Former WSU offensive lineman Andre Dillard will not see the football field this NFL season.
The 2019 first round NFL Draft pick has a tear in one of his biceps that will require season-ending surgery, according to Mike Garafolo. NFL reporter Derrick Gunn reported that Dillard was already suffering from a strained shoulder.
Dillard saw playing time in his first season in the NFL, including starting four games last year. He is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Woodinville native was a SI.com Second Team All-American and an Associated Press Third Team All-American during his senior year at WSU. He was also named two the Pac-12's All-Conference First Team.