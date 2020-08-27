Former WSU offensive lineman Andre Dillard out for the NFL season

Dillard sustained an injury in practice on Thursday that will require surgery.

PHILADELPHIA — Former WSU offensive lineman Andre Dillard will not see the football field this NFL season.

The 2019 first round NFL Draft pick has a tear in one of his biceps that will require season-ending surgery, according to Mike Garafolo. NFL reporter Derrick Gunn reported that Dillard was already suffering from a strained shoulder.

Dillard saw playing time in his first season in the NFL, including starting four games last year. He is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.