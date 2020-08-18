For the second time in two days, a WSU player has entered the transfer portal

This time it's a defensive player.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU's Skyler Thomas is pursuing his options outside of Pullman this year. The WSU safety has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Thomas started 12 of 13 games for the Cougs last season. He was second on the team with 72 tackles. He also led the team in interceptions with four in 2019 and recovered two fumbles as well.

Thomas is a redshirt senior so he will be able to transfer to any program and play immediately.

'I would like to thank Washington State for a great 4 years," Thomas said in a tweet. "I am forever thankful for Coug nation. I am also thankful for all the coaches who have helped me get this point. With that being said, I have put my name in the transfer portal and would like to reopen my recruitment."

If Thomas indeed does decide to transfer, this is a big loss for WSU both from a production and leadership standpoint. Thomas was poised to be one of the key leaders of the defense this season.

Sometimes players do enter their name into the transfer portal and eventually decide to return to the school they wanted to transfer from, though that is unlikely.