Five WSU football players make All-Pac-12 teams, De Laura named offensive freshman of the year

Overall, 14 WSU players earned all-Pac-12 honors.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Despite it being his second season in the conference, Jayden de Laura was named the Pac-12's offensive freshman of the year on Tuesday. De Laura is a freshman in standing due to last year's Covid season and the ability of all players to repeat years eligibility-wise due to the virus.

De Laura led the Pac-12 in passing yards (2,742), passing touchdowns (23), and passing yards per game (249.3) in his first full season in the conference. He was also named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

Offensive lineman Abe Lucas, defensive lineman Ron Stone Jr., and kicker Dean Janikowski were all named to the All-Pac-12 first team.

Lucas is projected to be drafted into the NFL after the season as he never allowed a sack this year. He was rated the Pac-12's best pass-blocking offensive lineman and was the third best pass-blocking offensive lineman in the country, according to PFF.

Stone Jr. becomes the first WSU defensive lineman to earn All-Pac-12 first team honors since Hercules Mat'afa in 2017 after tallying 11.5 tackles for loss this season and five sacks.

Janikowski, in his first season of play, connected on 14-of-17 field goals this year for the conference's best field goal percentage. He also had the second-most field goal makes in the Pac-12.

WSU's wide receiver duo of Calvin Jackson Jr. and Travell Harris were both named to the Pac-12's second team.

Harris was third in the Pac-12 in receptions (73), third in receiving yards (801), second in touchdown receptions (9), and sixth in all-purpose yards per game at 105.4, as he also returned kicks and punts.

Jackson Jr. finished fourth in the league in receptions (63), second in receiving yards (955), first in receiving yards per game (79.6), and third in touchdown receptions (7).

Locally, Spokane native and Gonzaga Prep alum Armani Marsh earned honorable mentions honors as a defensive back.