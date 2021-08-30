Five takeaways from WSU's football depth chart

The Cougs released their first depth chart of the season on Monday. Here's what we did-- and didn't-- learn from it.

PULLMAN, Wash — Depth charts are always anticipated by fan bases because they give a glimpse into what we could see out on the field on Saturdays. WSU's depth chart release on Monday definitely had some interesting details, but kept us in the dark on the team's most key position. Here are our five takeaways from the release.

5. STRIBLING GETS THE START

If you've been following this team, this isn't a huge surprise, but it's still a big deal. Freshman De'Zhaun Stribling will get the start at X receiver.

Outside of the kicker position, De'Zhaun is the only freshman starting on this team, so congrats to him. Stribling has been a breakout star at camp and has been lauded by coaches and players alike.

One other wide receiver note-- Donovan Ollie gets the start at Z receiver over CJ Moore.

4. RB2 STILL UP IN THE AIR

The second string running back spot still looks like it's a bit up for grabs.

Deon McIntosh had a pretty decent season filling in for Borghi last year, but it looks like he's fighting it out with Wisconsin transfer Nakia Watson as they have an or between their names on the depth chart.

The coaching staff has sung Nakia's praises this training camp. Meanwhile, Deon didn't practice the first day of camp because he was late.

Expect to see the battle for RB2 to play out on the field.

WSU's depth chart is here.



Some highlights:

-Frosh De'Zhaun Stribling getting the start at X WR

-Donovan Ollie wins the Z receiver competition

-Brennan Jackson and Willie Taylor III listed as an "or" option at edge pic.twitter.com/dTP91AVePp — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) August 30, 2021

3. HICKS DOESN'T GET THE NOD

This one caught me off guard a bit.

George Hicks moved from corner to safety this off season at the request of the coaching staff. He started all four games at corner for the Cougs last year. He is now listed as the second string safety behind Halid Djibril, who didn't start in any games last year.

I doubt Hicks changed positions to be coming off of the bench, but here we are.

2. HOBBS NO WHERE TO BE FOUND

The biggest news on the defensive side of this depth chart was who wasn't on it.

Senior defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs was nowhere to be found.

Hobbs did suffer an ankle injury in the final game of last season at Utah, but it appeared he was all systems go for this year. He also tweeted today about meeting with Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff this past week, so it appears he's in good standing.

Regardless, looks like WSU will be going without one of their leaders this week against Utah State, unless he didn't make the two deep, which would be shocking.

1. QUARTERBACK STILL IN QUESTION

Not surprisingly, Jayden de Laura and Jarrett Guarantano were given an or tag, which means WSU has not decided who will start at QB.

When Rolovich was asked point blank Monday by media if he had a starter in mind, but just wasn't naming that starter publicly, Rolovich said no. He also said that both of his quarterbacks have stepped up the last four to five practices, and that's what has made this decision so difficult.