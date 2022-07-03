WSU alum Drew Bledsoe to be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor

Before playing 14 seasons in the NFL, Bledsoe put up record numbers at WSU.

LAS VEGAS — Former NFL and WSU quarterback Drew Bledsoe is scheduled to be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor.

The Pac-12 Hall of Honor is the conference's most prestigious recognition of the greatest on and off-field contributors to Pac-12 athletics.

Before playing 14 seasons in the NFL, Bledsoe was a standout QB for the Cougars. In the three years he spent with WSU, Bledsoe set record-breaking numbers. In 1991, Bledsoe tied the single-game mark for touchdown passes with five against Oregon State as a sophomore. In 1992, Bledsoe led the Cougars to a 9-3 record and a 31-28 win in the Copper Bowl.

In his junior year, Bledsoe won the Pac-12 offensive player of the year award and received All-American honors.

Following his junior year, Bledsoe decided to forgo his senior year to enter the 1993 NFL draft, where he was picked up by the New England Patriots. After 14 seasons spent with three teams, the WSU alum retired in 2007 leading fifth in pass attempts (6,717) and completions (3,839) in NFL history.

According to a press release, formal induction will take place on Mar. 11, 2022 during a private ceremony prior to the semifinals of the 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Following the induction, Bledsoe and the rest of the class will be honored during a special halftime ceremony of the day’s first semifinal matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

“The Pac-12 is honored to recognize the accomplishments of 12 incredible women and men who represent the very best of the Conference of Champions, on and off the fields of play,” said Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. “From Olympic gold medalists to Super Bowl champions to NBA All-Stars to WNBA veterans to, of course, collegiate champions, our honorees continue a showcase of our league’s rich tradition of champions.”

The 2022 Hall of Honor class will be the 20th since its creation in 2002. This year's class also follows 2021's year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.