Dickert and WSU ready for Colorado State after upset over No. 19 Wisconsin

Even though Dickert is proud of his team's efforts on Saturday, his attention is now on Colorado State.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State football head coach Jake Dickert met with the media today to reminisce on Saturday's big win over Wisconsin in Madison. Even though he's proud of his team's efforts on Saturday, he's moving forward to next weekend against Colorado State.

"I felt like our sideline was better. I thought we handled adversity better. I thought we stayed positive better. I thought at halftime the talk was 'here we go! We're in this football game. Let's go attack, we get the ball first.' I thought it was a special moment, but we're ready to move on to the next one," said Dickert.

The next one is a matchup with the 0-2 Rams on Saturday and coach Dickert's message to his team is pretty simple.

"Let's go out there and prepare for a football team that's talented and wants to come in here and win and we got to match that energy and enthusiasm," said Dickert.

WSU is looking forward to potentially exploiting a weakness of Colorado State on Saturday.

"We got to find ways to be aggressive and we got to disrupt the quarterback who, to his credit, has stood in there and taken a lot of shots this year and kept going," said Dickert on Colorado State freshman quarterback Clay Millen. "I got a lot of respect for this guy. We absolutely have to disrupt the passer this week."

After Saturday's monumental victory at Camp Randall Stadium, coach Dickert is expecting Coug fans to fill the seats at Martin Stadium to cheer on this team.

"I hope Cougs everywhere go out there and say 'I want to come support this team," said Dickert. "You support this team by showing up. Fill Gesa field and let's continue to have some fun and and keep building this program the way we all want it to be. I look forward to an electric Saturday here against the field."

Washington State and Colorado State will kickoff at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Martin Stadium. With a win, there is a possibility WSU could crack the top 25 rankings for the first time in the Jake Dickert era.

