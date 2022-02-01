Defending National Champion, No. 2 Stanford WBB defeats WSU 82-44

Stanford used a dominant second half performance which included a 46-16 run to put away the Cougars.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State women's basketball hung tough early, but eventually succumbed to the pure talent of No. 2 ranked Stanford as the Cardinal defeated the Cougs 82-44 at Beasley Coliseum today.

The Cougs trailed by just eight points at the beginning of the second half, but Stanford would go on a 46-16 run to close the game and bury the Cougs.

The Cardinal were led by junior guard Haley Jones, who scored 24 points on 10-14 shooting and added 16 rebounds. Kiki Iriafen added 13 points to pace the Stanford offense.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougs with 15 points.

WSU had 20 turnovers as a team and Stanford scored 23 points off of those turnovers.

WSU head coach Kamie Ethridge was not impressed with her team's performance. Ethridge said, "We put a real disappointing effort into the game and it's too bad. We were bad in every phase today."

Central Valley graduates Lexie and Lacie Hull combined for 12 points, nine rebounds and seven steals to help the Cardinal pull away. The twins played in front of several friends and family members who made the trek to Pullman for the game.