PULLMAN, Wash. — The new owners of Cougar County Drive-In in Pullman said they won't be opening in time for the Washington State University home opener this weekend.

The owners, who also own Zoe's Coffee & Kitchen in Pullman, told KREM's Amanda Roley that unforeseen delays, such as inspections, hiring new staff and training have caused them to push back the opening date past this Saturday.

WSU's home opener is against New Mexico State this Saturday at Martin Stadium..

The owners told Roley that they hope to have a soft opening sometime next week. They announced they bought the restaurant on July 29 after it had been closed for about six months.

The below video is a report about the purchase of Cougar Country Drive-In by the owners of Zoe's.