PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner's Office announced on Friday that WSU safety Bryce Beekman died of acute intoxication caused by fentanyl and promethazine.

According to a release from Whitman County Coroner Anne Pillers, Beekman died from an "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and promethazine."

The manner of death was ruled as accidental.

Beekman's family released a statement on Thursday, saying:

"We are extremely grateful for the national outpouring of love and support. It is a clear sign of all the lives that were touched by Bryce. We encourage everyone to remember how his bright smile, genuine personality, and amazing spirit brought people together, which is what made him such a wonderful family member, real friend, and great teammate.

Today we were informed by the Whitman County Coroner’s Office that Bryce passed away due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl and promethazine. Our family has many outstanding questions. We genuinely appreciate all the support we have received from the Pullman Police, the Coroner’s office, and the Dean of Students office and Athletics Department at Washington State University. We are working closely with the Pullman Police to get our questions answered and ultimately help prevent this from happening again to anyone else’s son or daughter.

As this important investigation continues, we respectfully request privacy for our family. We are all grieving and wish to honor Bryce’s life right now. Like many college students, Bryce was looking forward to graduating and was excited about his future. He had his whole life in front of him, and it is nothing but a tragedy that he has been taken from us so soon."

WSU also released a statement on Friday afternoon, saying:

“We are aware of the Whitman County Coroner’s report regarding Bryce’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Bryce’s family, friends and teammates. We continue to support all of our student-athletes in this difficult time.”

All WSU students needing immediate assistance can contact the 24/7 WSU Crisis Line at 509-335-2159. Staff and faculty can receive assistance at the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) State toll-free number at 1-877-313-4455.

Opioid use and misuse are a national crisis and their impact is felt at an alarming rate. If you or someone you know is struggling with opioids, please call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 or visit the National Opioids Crisis website at hhs.gov/opioids.

Out of respect to the family and law enforcement, Washington State University will have no further comment."

Beekman died on March 25, according to the Pullman Police Department.

According to Pullman Police Commander Jake Opgenorth, police had received a call at 5:44 p.m. on March 25 due to Beekman experiencing breathing problems. He was dead on arrival.

"My relationship with Bryce was in its early stages, but I knew him to be a wonderful young man," said WSU Head Coach Nick Rolovich. "He was always positive, and well respected amongst his teammates. My heart goes out to his family and friends."

Beekman was going on his redshirt season and started all 13 games for the Cougs in 2019. Beekman was a junior college transfer, thus 2019 was his first season at WSU.

"We are in shock with the news of Bryce's passing," said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. "Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his friends."

The safety had 60 tackles in 2019, good enough for fifth most on the team. He also recovered the fumble from Northern Colorado, forced a fumble against Houston, and had an interception against Oregon State.

Beekman was a Baton Rouge native.

