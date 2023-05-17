U of I planning to purchase the University of Phoenix for $550 million

After regulatory and accreditation approvals are reached, the University of Phoenix will move from a for-profit institution to a public, not-for-profit institution.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho (U of I) is intending to purchase the University of Phoenix (UoPX) in order to create a not-for-profit entity and increase access to education.

U of I shared on its website that the primary reason why the university intends to affiliate with UoPX is because both shared the same mission: "to illuminate and elevate students to be successful in their careers and lives."

Both universities serve a significant number of first-generation students who benefit from robust support systems. U of I says the mutual affiliation will increase access to all learners, improve capacity for supporting all students and help them achieve their higher education goals.

"We can learn from each other how to best serve all learners and ensure that address does not dictate access. We believe we are culturally aligned around student success," U of I said on its website.

UoPX currently serves mostly working adult learners with dependents for almost 50 years. The university offers flexible online learning options for non-traditional students. It has physical locations in cities across the country, but it delivers education primarily online due to the needs of its students looking for flexible classes.

UoPX serves about 85,000 students and offers programs at all levels, including micro-credentials, certificates, associate degrees, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.

U of I intends to acquire all the assets of UoPX, which includes a high-capacity, well-developed digital education platform and a few remaining leases for physical locations.

This will allow all the UoPX campuses that remain open to transition to a fully online modality. The acquisition plan also includes maintaining UoPX ’s leadership and staff who are highly skilled at delivering online education. The Phoenix campus, which houses the administrative offices of the university and offers space for in-person components of various degree programs, will remain open.

UoPX was purchased by its current owners in 2017. UoPX management believes the goals set several years ago have been accomplished and UoPX is ready for its next evolution chapter.

U of I will purchase UoPX for $550 million. In addition, the UoPX owner will also provide $200 million in cash that will transfer to the not-for-profit corporation.

After regulatory and accreditation approvals are attained, the UoPX will move from a for-profit institution to a public, not-for-profit institution.

The purchase will be financed through non-taxable and taxable bonds, which money is separate from any U of I budgets or funding lines. The purchase is being paid by bonds issued by the not-for-profit entity, not for taxpayers.

If U of I acquires UoPX, the transaction will require various regulatory approvals and other actions that will take several months to get done. The transaction is expected to be complete by early 2024.

In order to be away from any risks, U of I should not miss any payments on debt related to the acquisition. U of I is agreeing to guarantee up to $10 million annually to cover the payment.

Participation in federal student aid programs is a risk to every institution that participates in such programs, including U of I. The university says they have evaluated the risks and built that into its purchase price and mitigation tools to limit the risk to both institutions.

The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 1 p.m., Mountain Time, with the purpose to consider a proposal by U of I to create a not-for-profit entity to purchase UoPX.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the Board’s YouTube channel here. To read more information about the U of I and UoPX affiliation plans, visit the university website here.

