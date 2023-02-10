No. 3 Idaho Vandals steamroll Cal Poly 42-14

Three Vandals throw for a touchdown and three rush for a touchdown in lopsided victory.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Gevani McCoy threw for 198 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown as the third ranked Idaho Vandals demolished Cal Poly 42-14.

Wide receiver Hayden Hatten threw a touchdown pass to Jordan Dwyer and backup quarterback Jack Layne hit Dwyer for a touchdown on the last drive of the game.

Anthony Woods and Nick Romano had a touchdown on the ground apiece as the Vandals racked up over 420 yards of total offense.

On the defensive side, Kyrin Beachem and Zach Grotzer had interceptions of Cal Poly quarterback Bo Kelly.

Idaho improves to 5-1 on the season and will welcome 17th ranked Montana to the Kibbie Dome on Saturday for the Battle of the Little Brown Stein.