No. 3 Idaho prepares for Cal Poly on the road

The Vandals are looking to stay focused on improving this week and not on looking ahead to their Montana matchup next week.

MOSCOW, Idaho — After a win over Eastern Washington and North Dakota State's loss to South Dakota, the Idaho Vandals check in at No. 3 in the nation in both FCS polls.

This week, the Vandals face a Cal Poly team looking for its first conference victory of the season.

Even with a matchup with Montana looming next week, head coach Jason Eck knows his team cannot lose focus after a major shakeup in the top 25 last week.

"I think nine of the top 25 teams lost last week, so we need to be ready and we need to worry about getting better. We are positioned well where we are at right now in the nation and in the grand scheme of things, but to take advantage of that, we need to keep getting better and not rest on our laurels and think we are good enough right now to do what we want to do. We need to continue to grow as a team and continue to get better and we cannot afford to have a week where we stay the same," Eck said.

Vandal running back Anthony Woods was named the Big Sky offensive player of the week following a game where he rushed for over 200 yards and five touchdowns against Eastern Washington last week.

"He is a dynamic football player, a very talented young man who has a great knack to make guys miss. He runs physical and runs bigger than he is. He has been outstanding the last two weeks and we need him to continue to be outstanding for us," Eck said.

The Vandals and Mustangs will kick it off just after 5 pm on Saturday in San Luis Obispo.

