Idaho linebacker Paul Moala enters transfer portal

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho Vandals football team hasn't taken much of a hit to the transfer portal this offseason, but that changed on Tuesday.

Linebacker Paul Moala has re-entered the transfer portal after one season in Moscow. Moala transferred to Idaho from Notre Dame last season.

Moala played in five games for the Vandals and was very effective with 25 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.

The Vandals football team is holding their spring game on Friday night at 7 PM in the Kibbie Dome.

