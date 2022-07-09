Idaho Football drops to 0-2 with tough loss at Indiana

Vandals led 10-0 at halftime, but gave up 29 unanswered points in the third quarter to seal their fate.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Idaho football team looked like they were on the verge of shocking the world when they led Indiana 10-0 at halftime.

The Vandals were slapped with a harsh dose of reality in the second half as the Hoosiers woke up and scored 29 unanswered points to put this game out of reach. Indiana went on to win this game 35-22.

After a half of keeping the Hoosiers off the scoreboard, the Vandal defense was a no show in the second half. The Vandals only allowed 110 yards of offense in the first half. Indiana had 239 yards in total offense in the third quarter alone.

Indiana outscored Idaho 23-0 in the third quarter.

Idaho redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was impressive in his second game as the starter. McCoy was 13-23 for 204 yards and threw for three touchdowns.

Next Up: