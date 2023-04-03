Vandals women's basketball's leading scorer Beyonce Bea has entered the transfer portal

Bea finished sixth in the nation in scoring at 22.8 points per game last season.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Following the departure of former Idaho head coach Jon Newlee, the Vandals' leading scorer this past season has entered the transfer portal.

Beyonce Bea finished sixth in the nation in scoring in the 2022-2023 season averaging 22.8 points per game.

She announced prior to the Big Sky tournament she would exercise her fifth year option and return to school for the 2023-2024 season.

Bea figured to be the leader of this year's Idaho squad, but following Newlee's departure last week, she has decided to explore other possible fits in the transfer portal.

Bea scored a career high 40 points against Montana in February and will bring high level scoring to wherever she chooses as her next destination for her final year of college basketball.

