Anthony Woods runs for five touchdowns, Idaho beats Eastern Washington 44-36

Vandals run for 363 yards, EWU backup quarterbacks Jared Taylor, Michael Wortham shine

CHENEY, Wash. — Anthony Woods ran for 183 yards and five touchdowns, Nick Romano ran for 129 yards and Idaho pounded out a 44-36 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday.

The Vandals (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked sixth in the FCS coaches' poll, trailed 28-21 midway through the third quarter before scoring 23 straight points to take a 44-28 lead on Woods' 60-yard run.

Eastern Washington (2-3, 1-1), ranked 19th, chewed up almost half of the third quarter before taking the lead on Jared Taylor's 4-yard run. But the Vandals got a long kickoff return leading to Woods tying the game on a 4-yard run.

The Eagles came up empty on fourth down on their 34, allowing Idaho to take the lead with a field goal at 4:26 of the third quarter. They scored the last touchdown, a 17-yard Taylor run with 6:37 to play, but Idaho ran out the clock with a 14-play drive that ended on EWU's 12.

The Vandals had 491 yards, 363 on the ground. Woods was charged with a 28-yard loss when the ball was snapped over the quarterbacks' head and he recovered the loose ball on the Idaho 6 early in the fourth.