PULLMAN, Wash. — Max Borghi is just 19 years old, but from the way he talks, it sure doesn’t sound like it.

"I feel like I’ve definitely stepped in to a veteran role. It’s nice taking on that leadership role and helping younger guys improve on every little aspect," said Borghi.

He returns to WSU’s offense as the team’s top rusher.

He didn’t rest on that in the off season though.

"I’m just mentally a lot sharper out there. I can recognize every single box and when to check run which is huge. When we get the opportunity to run the ball, we need to run the ball. I’m going to be out there helping the quarterbacks check run."

Borghi had nearly identical numbers last year in rushing and receiving yards. Running the ball for 366 yards, and amassing 374 yards through the air.

He wouldn't have it any other way.

"I felt like the Air Raid, for me specifically, was a good place for my skill set. If you like to catch the ball and run the ball I think this is the perfect place. I think the Air Raid is a good system. You look at guys in the NFL, like McCafferty or something like that, they do a lot of catching the ball at the next level. I think the NFL is starting to lean towards third down backs, or just back in general, catching the ball."

Of course, in an offense named “The Air Raid” the players on the ground can tend to be forgotten.

Borghi seems to revel in that as well.

"I think we’re going to surprised a lot of people," said Borghi of the running backs group. "We’re Air Raid running backs so the don’t usually like to talk about us a lot, but I think the season is going to be something that people look forward to."

