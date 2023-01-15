WSU women's basketball upsets No. 21 Oregon 85-84 in overtime in Eugene

Cougs defeat a ranked team on the road for the first time since 1998.

EUGENE, Ore. — The WSU women's basketball team defeated a ranked team on the road for the first time since 1998 Sunday defeating No. 21 Oregon 85-84 in overtime.

Five Cougs scored in double figures led by Bella Murekatete's 20 points. Oregon was led offensively by Endyia Rogers, who scored 33 points of her own.

Oregon led by 10 midway through the third quarter until Murekatete went on a solo 8-0 run to cut the Ducks' lead to 2. Charlisse Leger-Walker began the game shooting 1 for 12 from the field.

The early part of the fourth quarter belonged to the Cougs as WSU went on an 18-6 run and opened up a lead as big as 14 points.

However, Oregon responded and WSU did not score a field goal in the final 3:22 of game time. The Ducks scored eight points in the final 10 seconds to force overtime and fouled out Murekatete.

In overtime, Murekatete's replacement Jessica Clarke led the Cougs in scoring with six points and despite a late turnover, WSU hung on for the one point victory.

Clarke had a career high 14 points.