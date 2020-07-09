WSU wide receiver Kassidy Woods has put his name in the transfer portal

Woods made news this past August after audio of a phone call between him and Nick Rolovich was leaked.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU is most likely losing another wide receiver, although this departure isn't as shocking as others.

Kassidy Woods is leaving the program after an August filled with controversy.

Before the #WeAreUnited players movement was officially announced, Woods had a phone call with WSU head coach Nick Rolovich saying he was opting out for the season due to health concerns with the Coronavirus pandemic.

The coach responded to Woods saying he was in full support if Woods didn't want to play because of health concerns.

Rolovich then asked Woods if he was a part of the player movement, known as #WeAreUnited. Woods told Rolovich he was. The coach said the situation would be different if the wide receiver was part of the players' group.

The #WeAreUnited group consists of Pac-12 players making demands to the conference related to COVID-19, the Black Lives Matter movement and compensation.

Based off the conversation, Woods and his dad, John, expressed they thought that meant Woods was cut from the team on the spot. Woods interpreted the coach’s message as such after being told to clean out his locker.

The phone call was private but the conversation was recorded by Woods.

Washington State WR Kassidy Woods is in the transfer portal. He'd previously opted out of the 2020 season. https://t.co/21jlYmmLyU pic.twitter.com/WpxZ5WIJX8 — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) September 7, 2020

“They took the protocol you would take to cut somebody and that’s what happened to me," Woods said to KREM a few days after audio of the phone call was leaked. "Still to this day they have not reached to me to you know basically clear things up and give it clarity. I didn’t say I wanted to be off the team: I just said I’m not trying to participate in any games. I’m opting out to play in games."