Nick Rolovich met with his new team on Tuesday. Wednesday, we got a glimpse into what that meeting looked like.

In a video released by WSU, Rolovich started by saying, "I'm honored to coach you guys. I'm standing in front of the room of the best athletes I've ever had the ability to coach, and that excites me."

Before Rolovich spoke the team gave him a round of applause. He then addressed that.

"I appreciate the round of applause. That's out of respect. I appreciate that, but I would like to earn your trust. I consider myself a Coug now, but I do not consider myself in your family. I'd like to earn that right. This is what you guys have built. This is what you guys will continue to build. I'm your coach, I want to get your family."

Rolovich then hearkened back to what he said in the school's official press release about wanting to develop young men off of the field as well.

"I'm a guy that cares about you as person. I want you guys be the best football players you can be. I want you to be the best people you can be. Some of you may be fathers already, but someday most of you are going to be fathers and husbands and going to be leaders in your community some way. I want to try to help you be the best you can be on those three off field phases for your future."

Athletic Director Pat Chun also spoke to the team before introducing Rolovich.

"We are not taking a step back and there's no rebuild. There's way too much heart, effort, talent in this room," said Chun. "In my opinion, he fits us like a glove. He's like us. He's got a chip on his shoulder. He's smart. He's great at what he does, got little swag to him, and he wants to be here."

Rolovich's introductory press conference is at Thursday at 2:30 in the Rankich Club Room in Martin Stadium.

