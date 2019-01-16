PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State Cougar fans have yet another reason to be proud of star quarterback Gardner Minshew.

He led the Cougars to a record-setting 11 wins during the football season. Now his efforts are being recognized.

Minshew was named a finalist for the prestigious Lombardi Award, which is handed out to the best college football player. It is based on skill, knowledge and disposition.

Minshew is up against six other student-athletes from Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Alabama and Clemson.

The award ceremony is set for Friday, Jan. 25 in Houston, Texas.

Minshew was not nominated for the Heisman trophy this year, much to the disappointment of many fans. But the Mississippi native did take home several other honors throughout the football season, including the 2018 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award given to the nation’s top senior quarterback with exemplary character who excelled in scholastic and athletic achievements.

In early December, Minshew was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

WSU had a memorable year. The team saw College GameDay come to campus for the first time ever. The Cougs were picked to beat the Oregon Ducks and followed through with a 43-20 win.

The team also secured its eleventh win of the season after taking down Iowa State 28-26 at the Alamo Bowl.

