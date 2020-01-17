PULLMAN, Wash. — According to WSU running back Max Borghi, WSU's players didn't know what to expect when they met with Nick Rolovich for the first time on Tuesday.

That changed quickly.

"After the meeting everyone on the team was fired up and just ready for this off season, ready to get started because what he said, it was good. He said he has our back, we have his back, and that's all you can ask for really," said Borghi.

Borghi wasn't the only player Rolovich made a good first impression on.

"He's a real player's coach. I would say he's real genuine. He wants to get to know everybody, wants to know everybody's names, he wants to have real relationships with each and every one of us on the team," said senior linebacker Jahad Woods. "That makes us want to play for someone like that because he literally wants to have that father relationship. It's pretty awesome."

That doesn't mean though that the team hasn't forgotten their old head coach Mike Leach.

"Sucks," said offensive lineman Liam Ryan as he reflected on the moment he found out Leach was leaving. "It happens. It's a business and it happens at the next level all the time. You get so close to people and you get used to things. I've been here for four years now. I was getting ready to come back, do Midnight Maneuvers again, get in my groove, and finish the rest of my senior season but now everything's changed. Just kind of roll with the punches and whatever he (Rolovich) throws at us, just embrace it and attack it."

For Max Borghi though, Leach leaving also provides a fresh start.

"Obviously, I have more than enough respect for Coach Leach, but personally for myself I was little excited just for the fact that schematically I can maybe run the ball a little bit more," said Borghi. "Obviously, I chose play in the Air Raid, but I felt like I didn't get completely utilized as far as rushing the ball as much as I wanted to. I'm just eager to maybe get the opportunity under Coach Rolo to run the ball a little bit more. I'm excited."

Speaking of running the ball more, once Rolovich was hired he retweeted Borghi's tweet about being excited to run the ball more.

"I actually didn't see he retweeted that, but that's good to hear," said Borghi when KREM 2's Brenna Greene told him that Rolovich had retweeted him. "Obviously Coach Rolo is a guy who just wants to win football games so he's gonna do whatever it takes. Utilizes weapons no matter what it takes. I'm excited."

Rolovich reiterated during his introductory press conference on Thursday that this team is not a rebuild. According to Ryan, he's made that more than clear in private to the team as well.

"I know one thing: I know he hates losing, so me and him are going to be exactly the same. I don't like losing. Hopefully we can break that regular season record with getting the most wins."

